OAKRIDGE — Hart softball traveled to Oakridge on Wednesday and lost a pair of West Michigan Conference games, 7-1 and 13-0.
In game one, Finley Kistler was the losing pitcher, but gave up just one earned run while fanning eight. Gabby Quijas came on in relief and pitched two scoreless innings.
Oakridge scored once in the first and then exploded for six runs in the fourth inning. Hart had six hits to 12 by Oakridge. Hart committed three errors while Oakridge had two.
The Pirates were led by Audry Swihart with two hits, with one hit a piece from Kistler, mariana VanAgtmael, Kloe Klotz and Gabryella Schmieding.
In game two, Oakridge held the Pirates scoreless and got on the scoreboard with four runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
The Eagles ended the five inning mercy-rule shortened game with 15 hits.
Gabby Quijas took the loss on the mound. The Pirates were held hitless, but Skylar Smith drew three walks off the Eagles' pitching.