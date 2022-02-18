HART — North Muskegon hit four 3-point shots in the first quarter and set the tone for a 62-32 West Michigan Conference win over Hart on the Pirates home court on Friday.
"North Muskegon used offensive rebounding and second chance points to seal the victory in the second half. Tony Rayo did a great job battling down low and led the offense with 11 points. Wyatt Dean made several hustle plays and played great defense, chipping in nine points of his own," said Hart coach Adam Jerry.
Hart is 5-10 overall and 2-10 in the WMC. North Muskegon raised their record to 10-7, 7-5 WMC.
Hart plays again Monday when it travels to Fruitport to play Fruitport Calvary Christian.