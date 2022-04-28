MUSKEGON — Hart's boys golf team took fourth and Mason County Central sixth at Stonegate Golf Club Thursday in a West Michigan Golf jamboree in Muskegon.
The jamboree was hosted by Oakridge, but won by Whitehall with a low score of 164. Hart had 204 and Ceentral finished with 229.
Medalist honors went to Whitehall senior Kyren Bluhm and freshman Brady Tate, both with rounds of 40. Whitehall had four golfers in the top four positions. Only Logan Wolters of North Muskegon and Hart's Jake VanderWilk broke into the top four by shooting a 43, good for a three-way tie for fourth.
Hart's Kohen Porter shot a 51, good for a tie for 19th. Chance Alvesteffer was 22nd with a a 53, and Benjamin Lipps shot a 57 to finish 28th.
Mason County Central's low score came from Jayden Perrone, shooting a 53, and a four-way tie for 22nd. Sophomore Wyatt Green and junior Colton Bourgette, tied for 30th with a round of 58. Kolden Myer shot a 60 to round out the Spartans team scoring.
"I just like the fact that the kids seem to be playing better," said Central coach Tim Genson. "We haven't got a time where all of the busy are playing in the 50s. On Monday, we go to Lincoln (Golf Club) for the North Muskegon (tournament). That'd be cool to get it there."
Team Results: 1-Whitehall 164, 2-Montague 183, 3-North Muskegon 185, 4-Hart 204, 5-Oakridge 206, 6-Mason County Central 229, 7-Shelby 231, 8-Ravenna 276.