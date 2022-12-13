RAVENNA — Hart's girls basketball steam rolled into Ravenna on Tuesday and came away with a 63-15 West Michigan Rivers win.
Hart took advantage of multiple turnovers in the first quarter and built a 30-4 lead. Addi Hovey scored 14 of her game-high 18 in the first quarter.
The Pirates were sparked by their defense in the second quarter and added to their offensive output, taking a 43-6 halftime lead.
Hart (3-0, 2-0 WMC Rivers) outscored Ravenna (2-2, 1-2 WMC Rivers), 19-9, in the second half as "several players got quality game action," said Hart coach Travis Rosema.
Along with Hovey's 18 points, she had eight rebounds and six steals. Abby Hicks added 14 points, 11 steals, five rebounds and three assists and Mariana VanAgtmael chipped in with eight points.
The Pirates take on North Muskegon on Friday, hosting the Norsemen.