HOLTON — With a 20-10 halftime lead, the Hart girls basketball team turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and scored 22 in the third quarter to defeat Holton, 53-18, in the final regular season game in Holton and kept an unblemished West Michigan Rivers record intact.
"In the first quarter we started quickly jumping out 6-0 before going cold and missing several open looks," said Hart coach Travis Rosema.
Leading Hart (19-3, 12-0 WMC-Rivers) in the game was Addi Hovey with a double double, 22 points, 12 rebounds and 5 steals. Abby Hicks had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals and Aspen Boutell had 7 points. Mariana VanAgtmael contributed with 6 steals, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.
"Defensively, Aspen Boutell, as she has done all year, applied tremendous ball pressure, forcing Holton (11-11, 6-6) to turn the ball over several times, leading to transition layups for us," said Rosema.
Hart begins play in the MHSAA district tournament, hosted by Hart, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they take on the winner of the Shelby/Hesperia game being played on Monday in Hart.