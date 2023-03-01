HART — The Hart girls basketball team used a 32-12 lead at the half to upend Shelby, 70-37, in a MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal game on Wednesday in Hart.
Hart's Abby Hicks hit for three 3-point shots, racking up 20 points in the first half, ending the night with 22 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Addii Hovey added 20 points and had 10 rebounds, 10 steals and six assists to record a triple-double.
Aspen Boutell had seven points and four assists, and Mariana VanAgtmael had five assists in the team effort to advance to the district final game.
"Offensively, Abby Hicks had a huge first half, at times it seemed as if Shelby was daring Hicks to shoot as she was left open several times at the top of the key," said Hart coach Travis Rosema. "Hicks made Shelby pay by hitting three 3-point shots on her way to 20 first half points."
"We used pressure defense to create steals and transition offense," Rosema said. "The duo of Addi Hovey and Chloe Hicks combined to have nine steals in the first half, many leading to transition baskets."
Shelby's (10-14) best quarter scoring was the fourth when both Hart and Shelby scored 16 points.
Hart (20-3) will advance to the district final to play Mason County Central, a winner over White Cloud in the other semifinal game. The final game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Hart.