HART — Playing on back to back nights, Hart's girls basketball team showed no signs of fatigue as they led at halftime, 34-12, and went on to win the non-conference game 55-29 in Hart on Tuesday.
"In the second quarter, it was our outstanding team defense that led the way as Morley was only able to score just one point in the quarter," commented Hart coach Travis Rosema. "Offensively, Abby Hicks paced us, scoring 10 of her game high 20 in the quarter."
The Pirates (12-2) led at each quarter break, 16-11 after the first, 34-12 at the half, 47-19 after three. Morley (10-3) outscored the Pirates, 10-8 in the final stanza.
Leading the Pirates on Tuesday were Abby Hicks with 20 points, eight steals, six rebounds and three assists. Mariana VanAgtmael added 11 points, three assists and five rebounds. Addi Hovey scored seven points, had five assists, nine steals, eight rebounds and six blocks and Aspen Boutell chipped in with seven points and five assists.
The Pirates are back on the hard court on Thursday when they play host to Ravenna.