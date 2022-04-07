REED CITY — Hart's girls soccer team was able to keep Reed City at bay until the last five minutes of the first half, when a goal turned in to three before the half closed and the Coyotes were on their way to a final 6-0 win on Thursday in Reed City.
Hart split the goalkeeping duties, and each were "cutting off many of the Coyote threats before they materialized," said Hart coach Joseph Gilbert.
According to Gilbert, "(We) struggled to find meaningful possession forward but were able to create three scoring chances, two by Julia Greiner and another by Athena Thocher."
The Pirates play next at April 12, when Hart plays host to Shelby in their its opener.