SCOTTVILLE – Mason County Central hosted the West Michigan Conference Track meet in Scottville on Tuesday and Hart’s girls team took first place with 172.5 points while Whitehall outdistanced the boys field by scoring 244 points with Montague and Hart in second with 88 points.

A triple winner in the meet was Hart freshman Jessica Jazwinski, winning the 400 meters, 800 and 3,200. Jazwinski won the 400 in 1:01.34, the 800 in 2:23.01 and the 3,200 in 11:57.20. Hart senior Audrianna Enns was second in each of these races. Enns’ time in the 400 was 1:02.07, 2:23.67 in the 800 and 12:23.60 in the 3,200.

A double winner claiming conference championships was Hart’s Kellen Kimes in the shot put and the discus. Kimes threw 53 feet, 10 inches in the shot put with MCC’s Andrew Quinn taking second with a 51-6 throw. Kimes won the discus with a toss of 159-3. Quinn was second with a throw of 120-0.

Hart junior Wyatt Dean won the 800 in 2:01.65, and Clayton Ackley, also a junior from Hart, won the 1,600 in 4:39.68.

Hart’s 3,200 relay team of Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Noah Bosley and Wyatt Dean ran an 8:20.87 to win conference.

Hart’s Alyson Enns won the 1,600 in 5:26.79 and Hart freshman Addison Hovey had a jump of 5-5 1/2 to win the high jump.

Hart also won two relay events. The 1,600 relay team of Savanna Owens, Aspen Boutell, Lauren VanderLaan and Kendall Williamson won in a time of 4:21.41 and the 3,200 relay team of Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Lauren VanderLaan, Audrianna Enns and Jessica Jazwinski ran a 10:23.18 to top the field.

Hart also had second place finishes from Lilly Hopkins with a personal record of 8-0 in the pole vault and Aspen Boutell had a jump of 14-6 in the long jump. Seth Ackley also took second in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:57.25.

Mason County Central had two other second place finishes of note, Jeremiah Patterson in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.71 and Ethan Wood in the pole vault with a jump of 12-0.

“It wasn’t the best we have run this year, which was disappointing, but I’d prefer to have a bad day today rather than Friday at the regional meet,” said MCC track coach Patrick Nelson. “Hopefully we can bounce back and perform better on Friday.”

Girls Team Results: 1-Hart 172.5, 2-Whitehall 146.6, 3-Montague 135.5, 4-North Muskegon 36, 5-Ravenna 29.2, 6-Mason County Central 17, 6-Oakridge 17, 8-Shelby 2.

Boys Team Results: 1-Whitehall 244, 2-Montague 88, 2-Hart 88, 4-Oakridge 77, 5-Mason County Central 65, 6-North Muskegon 57, 7-Ravenna 26, 8-Shelby 4.