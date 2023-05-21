MANTON — The Hart girls track team easily outdistanced second place Traverse City St. Francis on Saturday, winning the MHSAA Division 3 regional track meet at Manton.
The Pirates took eight first places on the way to a team score of 137.2 points. Nine individuals or relay teams also qualified for the state meet by meeting qualifying standards for the 2023 track and field final track meet.
Individual regional champions for Hart were Addison Hovey in the 100 meters, setting a personal record 12.38 seconds and jumping 5 feet, 3 inches to win the high jump; Jessica Jazwinski, a triple winner, running 2:19.96 in the 800-meter, 5:01.28 in the 1,600 and 11:22.16 in the 3,200.
Jazwinski, along with Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Abigail Pretty and Alyson Enns won the 3,200 relay in 10:06.51. Hart also won the 400 relay with the team of Aspen Boutell, Savanna Owens, Addison Hain and Addison Hovey in a time of 51.92.
Hart’s Enns also placed second in the 1,600 and 3,200 and ran 5:10.95 and 11:33.96, respectively, to qualify for the state meet.
Pirate Jasmyne Villanueva was third in the 300 hurdles in a personal record 49.72 and fourth in the 100 hurdles, setting a PR of 16.78. Also qualifying by time in the 100 hurdles was Laura Bitely, setting a PR of 16.87.
In the high jump, Hart’s Imogene Brumbaugh jumped 4-11 to capture fourth place and qualify for state, as did Lilly Hopkins with a PR 8-9 in the pole vault.
Hart had two relay teams finish in second place and qualify for the state finals. The 800 relay consisted of Boutell, Laura Bitely, Addison Hain and Addison Hovey, running 1:49.26. The 1,600 relay team of Pretty, Bitely, Owens and Boutell ran a 4:19.88.
Manistee girls took fifth in the regional tournament, qualifying several girls for the state meet. Audrey Huizinga was first in the 400 with a time of 1:00.20 and was also a member of the winning 800 relay team, along with Ashtyn Janis, Libby McCarthy and Lacey Zimmerman, the team ran 1:48.57 to capture first place.
Zimmerman was also second in the 100, setting a PR 12.82 to qualify for state and was a member of the second place 400 relay team of Janis, Huizinga, and McCarthy, running 52.11 for second place and a qualifying time.
McCarthy was third in the high jump with a leap of 4-11, Cecilia Postma ran a 5:23.73 PR in the 1,600 and a pair of Chippewa discus throwers qualified for state on distance, Madalyn Wayward threw a PR 114-2 for second place and Brooke Jankwietz threw a 102-6 PR for sixth.
Mason County Central’s 800 relay team of Ava Brooks, Alexis Stepka, Jayden Baker and Jaycee Myer ran a season’s best, 2:00.44, but did not qualify for the state meet.
“Some of the girls were disappointed with their individual performances, but I am proud of them finishing strong and with great attitudes,” said Mason County Central girls track coach Maria Holbrook. “It was a fun track season and the only senior we are losing is Camilla Rinaldi, our foreign exchange student from Italy.”
Girls Team Results: Hart 137.2, Traverse City St. Francis 93.53, Remus Chippewa Hills 80.33, McBain 78.33, Manistee 72, Benzie Central 50.2, Manton 44.2, Lake City 36.2, White Cloud 24, Grand Traverse Academy 23, LeRoy Pine River 10, Evart 10, Reed City 3, Shelby 1.