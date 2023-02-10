HART — The face-off between the top two girls basketball teams in the West Michigan Conference’s Rivers Division was a battle that ended with Hart hitting 10-of-13 free throws in the fourth quarter to win the showdown over Mason County Central Friday in Hart, 51-32.

“Hart has a lot of ways to score, and we took some of those ways away and they still found a way to win,” Mason County Central coach Mike Weinert said. “In the fourth quarter we had to find a way to make up the points… and had to foul and they made their free throws.”

“I’m proud of how we played tonight. Every girl played an important role,” said Hart coach Travis Rosema. “In a game like this, so many small details like boxing out, ball security, setting good screens and bringing energy go unnoticed.”

In the 108th all-time series meeting between Central and Hart, the Pirates took the early lead 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and led by eight at the half, 25-17.

The lead after three was at 10, 38-28 and the Spartans (14-3, 8-2 WMC Rivers) were still within striking distance, but the Pirates (16-2, 10-0 WMC Rivers) dashed any hopes of the Spartans winning the conference match-up by outscoring Central, 13-4, in the fourth quarter.

Hart hit 10 free throws in the quarter and also had a 3-point goal to end the game with the 51-32 victory and stay undefeated in the WMC Rivers.

“I’m proud of the team’s effort and how they stuck with what we wanted to do tonight,” commented Weinert. “We did a good job getting back on defense and not letting them run too much on us.”

Weinert praised the play of Wren Nelson, indicating she did a nice job in the middle against Hart.

“She was pretty disciplined and hit the boards well,” he said.

Nelson had 10 rebounds in the game and a blocked shot.

Central’s Riley Mast and Peyton Welch each had seven rebounds. Grace Weinert had three assists and a steal, and Mallory Miller had two assists and a steal. Charlie Banks had two steals to go along with her two 3-point baskets.

Aspen Boutell led the Pirates with 19 points and four rebounds. Addi Hovey had 16 points, six rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots. Abby Hicks had 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Even with the loss on Friday, the Spartans still lead the all-time series that began in 1973, 72-36; however, Hart now holds a 10 game win streak that dates back to the 2018-19 series when Central won both ends of the regular season match-ups, only to be beaten by Hart in post season play.

Hart won for the 12th consecutive time this season.

Hart returns to play on Monday when it travels to Western Michigan Christian and Mason County Central hosts Whitehall on Tuesday.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (32)

Banks 2 0-0 6, Welch 2 0-0 4, Weinert 1 2-3 4, Hradel 2 0-1 4, Miller 2 3-5 7, Nelson 3 1-3 7, Mast 0 0-4 0. Totals: 12 6-16 32.

HART (51)

Hicks 2 10-14 14, VanAgtmael 0 2-3 2, Hovey 6 1-3 16, Boutell 6 3-7 19. Totals: 14 16-27 51.

MC Central 7 10 11 4 — 32

Hart 11 14 13 13 — 51

3-point goals—Mason County Central (2): Banks 2. Hart (7): Hovey 3, Boutell 4. Total fouls—Mason County Central 26, Hart 16. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Green. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Hart 52, Mason County Central 30.