HART — Hart golf defeated Pentwater by just two strokes to win the Oceana County Cup title on Monday at Colonial Golf Club.
The Pirates had 381 strokes to the Falcons 383. Pentwater’s Andrew Kolenda did capture medalist honors with an 89, outdistancing second place Benjamin Lipps of Hart, who shot a 93.
In addition to Lipps’ second place finish, Hart had a trio of golfers who tied for fourth and managed a tie for sixth to secure Hart’s win.
Hart seniors tied for fourth with a 95 were Chance Alvesteffer and Kohen Porter and senior Jake VanderWilk shot a 98, good for a tie for sixth place.
Pentwater also grouped golfers on Monday, as freshman Mikey Carlson took third with a 94, Nathan Macher, a freshman, tied for sixth with a 98, and Tyler Douglas and Hunter Cornelisse tied for eighth with a 102 and Alivia Kolenda had a 103 to take 10th.
Team Results: 1-Hart 381. 2-Pentwater 383. 3-Hesperia 482. 4-Shelby 529.