Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.