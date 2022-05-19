SHELBY — Hart and Mason County Central were two of the West Michigan Conference teams competing in a WMC Jamboree held at Shelby on Thursday, taking fifth and sixth place respectively.
Hart had 204 strokes to Mason County Central's 213. Whitehall won the jamboree with an overall score of 173.
Junior Landon Griffin of Whitehall won medalist honors with a 40. Hart's highest finish was Jake VanderWilk in a five-way tie for 12th place with a 47.
Hart senior Kohen Porter shot a 49, good for 18th, Chance Alvesteffer had a 53, tied for 27th and wrapping up Hart's scoring was senior Benjamin Lipps in a three-way tie for 30th with a 55.
Mason County Central freshman Bryce Thurow shot a 50 to tie for 19th and lead the Spartans. Junior Colton Bourgette had a 51, good for a five-way tie for 21st, Jayden Perrone was tied for 30th with a 55, Kolden Myer and Ryan Budzynski had 57s for a tie for 35th and Wyatt Green shot a 61, placing 39th.
Team Results: 1-Whitehall 173. 2-North Muskegon 184. 3-Montague 185. 4-Oakridge 192. 5-Hart 204. 6-Mason County Central 213. 7-Ravenna 221. 8-Shelby 228.