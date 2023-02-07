NORTH MUSKEGON — Hart traveled to North Muskegon on Tuesday to play a West Michigan Rivers basketball game and turned a 46-17 halftime lead into an 80-25 victory.
"We had our second game in as many nights, but showed no signs of fatigue," said Hart coach Travis Rosema. "Aspen Boutell started the scoring by getting to the basket and getting four quick points to start the game."
The Pirates' Abby Hicks scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter and Addi Hovey dropped in two 3-pointers in the second quarter against the Norse (5-12, 4-6 WMC Rivers).
Leading the Pirates (15-2, 9-0 WMC Rivers) were Addi Hovey with 20 points, four assists and six steals; Abby Hicks with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists; Aspen Boutell scored 12 points, had seven assists and swiped five steals; Kelsey Copenhaver had eight points, all in the second half, and had four rebounds; Mariana VanAgtmael added seven points and had four steals and Breslyn Porter pulled down six rebounds.
"In the third and fourth quarter, we were able to get deep into our bench and got quality contributions from several girls," added Rosema.
The Pirates, with an unbeaten conference record, play host on Friday to Mason County Central, with just one loss in the conference.