HART — The Hart competitive cheer team led in each round of the fourth West Michigan Conference meet held at Hart on Wednesday and won the event with a 728.58 overall score.
Mason County Central finished as the runner-up for the fourth consecutive jamboree, scoring 686.04 points.
Hart and Central took first and second respectively in each of the three rounds. Hart won round one with 216.6 to Central’s 207.4. In round two, the Pirates scored 202.58 and Central was second with 187.14. The final round, Hart topped all the competition with a 309.4 and MCC scored 291.5.
Ludington took fifth place in the meet with an overall score of 613.14 and was hampered by a 12-point penalty in round two.
Overall team scores: 1-Hart 728.58, 2-Mason County Central 686.04, 3-Montague 629.24, 4-Whitehall 618.58, 5-Ludington 613.14, 6-Shelby 605, 7-North Muskegon 561.18, 8-Oakridge 510.42, 9-Fremont 454.76.