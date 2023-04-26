HART — Ravenna traveled to Hart for a West Michigan Conference soccer match on Wednesday and the two schools played to a draw, ending the match in a 0-0 tie.
"(It was) a 0-0 affair that did not disappoint in excitement as both teams had scoring chances," said Hart coach Joseph Gilbert.
Mya Chickering was in goal for the Pirates and made five saves, earning her first varsity shut out.
Sophomore Brianna Arjona took a shot at goal from just outside the 6-yard box and hit the post and she took another shot at goal that was saved by Ravenna's goalkeeper.
Hart plays again at 9:30 a.m., Saturday in a home tournament, hosting Wyoming Potter's House Christian, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart and Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills.