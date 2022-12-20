RAVENNA — The Hart boys basketball team took an early lead, 22-7, in Ravenna on Tuesday, fought back from a Ravenna surge in the third quarter to win the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division match-up, 62-51.
Ravenna (1-3, 1-1 WMC Rivers) was able to cut the lead to six early in the third quarter, but the Pirates (5-0, 2-0 WMC Rivers) were able to maintain an 11 point lead at the end of the third, 45-34.
The Bulldogs applied pressure in the final quarter, but Hart coach Nick Bronsema indicated, "we were able to handle the Bulldog pressure to come up with the big conference win, 62-51."
The Pirates were led by junior Blake Weirich with a double-double, scoring 19 points and bringing down 10 rebounds. Senior Parker Hovey added 16 points and five rebounds and senior Caleb Bitely contributed 10 points.
"Senior sixth man, Kyan Clark, was a great spark on the offensive and defensive ends," Bronsema added.
The Pirates are at Ferris State University, playing Mesick on Wednesday.