WHITEHALL — The first conference competition in competitive cheer was held on Wednesday at Whitehall and area teams took the first three places with Hart scoring the win, Mason County Central was second and Ludington grabbed third.

“I am very proud of our team,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. “We always assume that when we come to conference competitions we will be judged way harder than on Saturdays.”

Hart captured first in each of the first two rounds. Central won round three, but not by enough to capture Hart’s lead.

“We made a lot of little improvements that were lucrative for us in round one,” added Stibitz. “Our first competition we received a 205.2 and …we were at 207.1.”

Hart’s first round score was 210.6 to Central’s 207.1 and Ludington’s 191.5. The second round score was Hart, 189.78, MCC 181.6, Ludington 171.16.

In the third round, the Spartans outscored Hart, 269.4 to 261.5, with Ludington recording a 224.6.

“I was excited to see how the girls performed in round three…,” said Stibitz. “This is only our second time competing and they are getting better and better in that round daily.”

The Spartans, Orioles and Pirates are all in North Muskegon next Wednesday.

Team total scores: 1-Hart 661.88, 2-Mason County Central 658.1, 3-Ludington 585.26, 4-Whitehall 571.04, 5-Shelby 562.7, 6-Montague 544.42, 7-North Muskegon 487.2, 8-Fremont 407.78, 9-Oakridge 370.