HART — Hart and Shelby softball both scored a run in the first inning Thursday, and in spite of the fact Shelby added two runs in the fifth inning, it was Hart's four run fourth inning that made the difference in game one as they beat Shelby, 6-4, in a West Michigan Conference game.
Down 10-4 after the fifth inning in game two, the Shelby Tigers scored four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to give them the win, 11-10.
Hart's Finley Kistler was the winning pitcher in game one, striking out seven and giving up two walks.
Skylar Smith was 2-for-3 at the plate and had three RBIs. Adding one hit were Morgan Marvin, Abby Hicks and Kloe Klotz.
In game two, several key errors hampered the Pirates in their bid to secure the doubleheader. Gabby Quijas was the losing pitcher for the Pirates.
Smith, Hicks, Klotz, Kistler and Quijas each had a hit for Hart in game two.