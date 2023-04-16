WYOMING — Hart’s girls soccer team traveled to Wyoming Potter’s House on Friday and battled for a 1-all non-conference tie.
“We started the game...dominating possession and the chances through the first 10-12 minutes,” said Hart coach Joseph Gilbert.
Entering the second half down 1-0, the Pirates were able to score in the second and tie the game, one that held for the remainder of the game.
“The defensive line of senior captain Melanie Arjona, sophomores Breslyn Porter and Kailey Edenbum and freshmen April Chaffee did a good job of limiting Potter House’s chances through the middle and forcing them wide,” commented Gilbert.
“We will face a gauntlet next week,” said Gilbert. “Taking on Lakes Division conference opponent, Montague, who has been a powerhouse in recent years, traveling to Whitehall on Wednesday...Lastly, on Friday, (we) take on non-conference opponent Benzie Central at home, in what has become a bit of a rivalry game for (us).”