HART — The Hart soccer team seemed to be in full gear on Friday when they shut-out visiting Muskegon Catholic Central, 6-0, at home.
The tough loss to Whitehall last week, by a score of 3-1, seemed to be motivation to bounce back against Muskegon Catholic on Friday and improve the team record to 3-3-1 overall.
Scoring in the first half were Josue Salgado, Carter Ramseyer — with a first career goal — and Bryce Jorissen. Adding goals in the second half were Adan Cruz, Salgado and Jose Billareal, also with a first career goal.
Hart's team captain, Guillermo Ortega, recorded four assists as he set his teammates up for the score and Cruz had two assists.
In the shut out win, goalkeeper Kyan Clark made five saves.
The Pirates play at 4 p.m., Monday at home when they take on West Michigan Conference opponent Manistee.