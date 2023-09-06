HART — The Hart soccer team put up a fight against West Michigan Conference foe, Whitehall, giving up the only goal of the game in the first half to drop the match, 1-0, on Wednesday in Hart.
Whitehall took six shots on goal in the first half with the winning goal coming with 23 minutes remaining in the half.
The Pirates had two shots on goal, both off target.
"Sophomore Chase Lorenz would (give) the Vikings a scare," said Hart coach Joseph Gilbert. "He fired a shot just off the left corner of the 18 that came off the bottom of the cross bar and bounced just out of the net."
Hart (2-5, 0-3 WMC) plays again on Monday at 6:30 p.m. when it travels to Manistee.