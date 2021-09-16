HART — The Hart soccer team struck first on Wednesday with a score just six minutes in to the first half, but the Pirates saw Whitehall rally for a 2-1 Vikings victory.
The Pirates' Gian Luca scored on a chip shot off a pass from Justin Reyes.
Neither team scored for the next 14 minutes and then Whitehall scored at the 20-minute mark on a free kick and the first half ended tied 1-1.
Whitehall scored on their first shot of the second half. While the Pirates' offense repeatedly attacked the net, but Whitehall kept them at bay for the remainder of the game.
Of the 11 shots on net, goalkeeper Kyan Clark made 9 saves.
Hart coach Joseph Gilbert singled out Bryce Jorissen for his "great consistent play passing to feet, getting into great positions, creating multiple scoring chances, and hustle." Tyler Larios was cited for great hustle, bringing good energy and stepping up when needed.
Hart plays at 5 p.m., Monday, in Ravenna.