HART – Hart's boys soccer team entered the West Michigan Conference game at home with Oakridge on Monday without a win, having lost some close, tough matches in the young season, but scored two goals in the second half to pull off a 2-0 victory to secure their first conference win.
Now 1-3-1 in the WMC, Hart first scored when Brayden Gilland won a ball in the middle, passed to Adan Cruz, "who would drop a shot that would bounce over Oakridge's keeper, putting (us) up 1-0," said Hart coach Joe Gilbert. "(We) would get a break with a foul about 23 yards out from net that captain Guillermo Ortega would make a brilliant heads up play, putting a shot over the Oakridge keeper while they were busy setting up their defense."
Goalkeeper Kyan Clark had three saves on the night. Gilbert gave credit to the centerback pairing of Julio Sarabia and Gilland for keeping Oakridge from scoring.
Hart takes the field at 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, when it travels to Fremont for another WMC match.