GRANT — Hart soccer jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first half and held Grant scoreless in the second half to win, 8-1, on Wednesday in Grant.
Adan Cruz started the scoring for Hart on a pass from Bryce Jorissen. A few minutes later, Grant was awarded a penalty kick off a handball call and was able to score, even though goalkeeper Kyan Clark got both hands on the ball, according to Hart coach Joe Gilbert. That score would be the last for Grant on the night.
Next up was Carter Ramseyer who passed to Chico Salgado for a score, beating the Tiger goalkeeper in a one on one. Then "throw-in-specialist" Tony Rayo launched a ball down the line to Guillermo Ortega for the score. Freshman Adrian Belmares then finished the scoring for the first half with a goal.
"(We) changed shape in the second half, looking to open up the Grant defense and have more ball possession out on the wings," Gilbert said. "(We) would dominate possession and create down the wings…"
Julio Sarabia found Cruz open on a defensive clearance and Cruz scored his second goal of the game and his ninth of the season.
The final goals in the game came from Isaiah Carreon, Belmares and JJ Bizon. Tyler Larios-Mendez had one assist from a pass to Carreon.
Defensively, the Pirates only allowed four shots on net the entire game. Keeper Clark grabbed two saves and Miguel Escamilla, a freshman goalkeeper, had one save.
Hart plays at 5 p.m. on Monday night when it takes on West Michigan Conference foe, Oakridge.