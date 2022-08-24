BENZONIA — Hart’s boys soccer team traveled to Benzie Central for the kickoff to the season and came away with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday.
Senior Blane Bromley scored on a one-on-one against the Benzie Central goalkeeper at the eight minute mark of the first half.
Josue Salgado scored his first career goal in the game on a pass from Guillermo Ortega. Adan Cruz worked his way through the Benzie Central defense, passed off to Tony Rayo who quickly gave the ball back to Cruz for the shot past the Huskies’ goalkeeper.
Freshman Isaiah Carreon found the back of the net for the final score of the first half.
The Pirates opened the second half quickly when Bryce Jorissen passed through Benzie’s defense to Cruz, who scored his second goal of the game.
Defensively, the Pirates only allowed one shot on goal in the first half and senior keeper Kyan Clark saved it. Freshman Miguel Escamilla and sophomore JJ Bizon shared the keeper duties in the second half. The only goal Hart gave up was off a deflected pass that rolled past the goalkeeper.
Hart will play at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, in Kent City in the Kent City Tournament where they take on Hopkins to open the day.