MUSKEGON — The Hart boys soccer team limited Muskegon Catholic to just six shots on goal in a 2-0 non-conference victory Tuesday in Muskegon.
"Keeper Kyan Clark was equal to everything the Crusaders could muster," said Hart coach Joe Gilbert.
Hart scored early, not even two minutes in to the game, when Adan Cruz found Gian Luca on a cross that was punched in behind the goalkeeper.
In the second half, the Pirates created numerous chances and found the goal a second time with 13:25 to play when Guillermo Ortega found Kohen Porter who scored a header goal.