HART — The Hart soccer team hosted a tournament on Saturday and ended play on the day with a 1-1-1 record, playing Wyoming Potter's House to a 0-0 tie, dropping a close match to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 3-2, and defeating Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills, 5-0.
In the first match against Wyoming Potter's House, "We created several chances from crosses that could not find a connection," said Joseph Gilbert, Hart soccer coach. "We would break into the penalty area several times but were unable to capitalize."
In game two, Hart had a slow start, giving up a 2-0 lead to the Irish, but got one goal back from a corner kick.
"Devyn Adams fired a curling shot that would drop between the Irish goalkeeper's legs to bring the Pirates back, 2-1," said Gilbert. After exchanging one additional goal, "we would continue to push for the levelier in the closing minutes with three corners, but were unable to capitalize on the great deliveries from Adams."
In the final game of the day, the Pirates faced Kenowa Hills, winning 5-0.
The Pirates' Julia Greiner had three assists in the game and one goal. Sydney Goodrich had one assist and one goal and Sandy Salgado scored two goals.
"Senior Melanie Arjona, who normally plays defense for the Pirates…, made a hustle play on an error by Kenowa Hills' defense to get her first career high school goal," said Gilbert.
Potter's House won the tournament with a 2-0-1 record, Sacred Heart was second (2-1), Hart third (1-1-1) and Kenowa Hills fourth (0-3).
Hart will be back on the soccer field on Monday when it travels to Manistee to play the Chippewas at 4 p.m.