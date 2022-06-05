SCOTTVILLE — After winning the first softball district title in school history a year ago, Hart softball was determined to continue its reign by winning a second title in as many years when they defeated Mason County Central in the semifinals, 18-8 and then Manistee, 15-4 in Scottville on Saturday.

“The last couple of weeks we have been playing really well. Our seniors have stepped up. This group has really come together… It is energy all the time. They are having fun and when you’re having fun, good things happen,” said Hart coach Rocky Smith.

In the semifinal against Mason County Central, the game was close at 8-7. Central took the lead 2-0 after one inning, but the Pirates scored seven runs in the second inning to take the lead, 7-2. MCC then scored four in their half of the third.

Hart exploded for hits and runs, adding five runs in innings four and five, ending the semifinal with 13 hits and the win with a final score of 18-8 for a mercy-shortened five inning game.

Gabby Quijas started the game on the mound and was relieved by Finley Kistler, who picked up the win.

“We’re a very young team, we only had one senior this year… so one mistake mentally tends to lead to more. We just are not mentally strong enough to get over things and let them go. But, I couldn’t be more proud of these girls. They did exactly what I asked them to do,” said Central coach John Blake. “Most of our wins this season came in game two, but I told them there is no game two today, unless you win game one.”

Grace Weinert started on the mound for the Spartans and hadn’t played softball in three years before this season, according to her coach but “she did really well,” said Blake.

Wren Nelson, who is Central’s No. 1 pitcher was out with a stress fracture and unable to play in the districts.

The lone senior, Jessica Gerbers, played well and made an incredible attempt with a dive in the infield for an attempt to catch a foul fly ball.

Leading the Pirates on offense was Skylar Smith with four hits, including two doubles and a triple and five RBIs.

“Skylar at the plate, I think she made one out. She has made one out since we started district play,” said Smith.

Morgan Marvin had two hits and four RBIs and Abby Hicks added two hits. Audry Swihart had four RBIs and Kelsey Copenhaver, Gabby Schmieding, Quijas and Kloe Klotz all had a hit.

Hart moved on to face Manistee in the final. The Chippewas earned a spot in the district final by defeating Shelby in the semifinal game, 10-6.

Hart jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and Manistee added one run in the bottom half of the inning. Hart kept scoring by adding two more in the second, five in the third and six in the fourth. Manistee scored three in the third to end their scoring in the five inning mercy-shortened game. Hart ended the game with 16 hits to Manistee’s four.

“Hart is a great team and I told their coach, hey, I better see them at Michigan State (state finals) and represent us up here,” said Manistee coach Terri Arendt.

Kistler picked up the win on the mound, pitching five innings, striking out five and walking two.

The Pirates were again led offensively by Smith, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Also contributing were Abby Hicks and Schmieding with each getting three hits and two RBIs apiece. Morgan and Copenhaver also had two hits and Rockwell, Audry Swihart and Klotz all added a hit for the Pirates.

Manistee was led by Annika Arendt who was 2-for-2. Addy Witkowski was 2-for-3 with a triple, and Amyah Reid added a single in the championship game.

Hart moves on to play Evart in the regional next Saturday in Clare. Also in the regional are Traverse City St. Francis and Beaverton.