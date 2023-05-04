HART — Visiting White Cloud beat Hart, 7-3, in the opening softball game on Thursday and squeaked by the Pirates in game two, 14-13, securing the sweep of Hart.
Hart built a 2-0 lead that lasted for most of the game, but the Indians scored seven runs late and won the game.
Hart's Kelsey Copenhaver pitched the complete game, fanning eight and allowing three hits. None of the runs were earned.
The Pirates had four hits, led by Abby Hicks' triple. Gabby Quijas, Makenna Carrier and Nora Chickering each had a hit in game one.
Hart was once again in the lead in game two, leading in to the final inning, but gave up eight runs in the sixth, unable to close the game out.
Combined, the Hart pitchers gave up six hits, walked eight and struck out one. Quijas was tagged for the loss.
Copenhaver and Carrier each had two hits and Gabby Schmieding and Julia Bishop got the other Pirate hits.
"Defense was pretty good with some very nice plays in both games," said Hart coach Dean DeVries. "The girls had multiple double plays and even a back pick that turned into a run down for an out."
Hart is back in action on Saturday when they play in the ACE Larson's Tournament in Scottville, playing at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.