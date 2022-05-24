MONTAGUE — After Hart won a 17-6 decision in game one in Montague on Monday, the host team fought hard for the split, but ultimately the Pirates were able to secure the win, 8-7, and take third place in the WMC with a 7-7 record, the highest conference finish in Hart softball history.
The Pirates came out swinging in the first game and rapped out 17 hits. Skylar Smith had four hits and a home run as she led the offense. Morgan Marvin had three hits and Makayla Rockwell had two hits, one of which was a home run. Abby Hicks, Audry Swihart and Kloe Klotz each had a pair of hits.
Finley Kistler secured the win on the mound, pitching the complete game. Montague was able to hold Montague to four hits in the game and were aided by seven Montague errors.
Kistler was back on the mound in game two as she started and threw five strong innings, being relieved by Gabby Quijas, pitching the final two innings and picking up the win for Hart.
Morgan Marvin, Skylar Smith, Abby Hicks, Mariaa VanAgtmael and Makayla Rockwell all picked up hits for the Pirates.
Hart scored first in the top of the second when they scored four runs. Montague answered in the bottom of the inning by scoring one. Hart added one run in each of the third and fourth innings, while Montague added two in the bottom of the third.
Hart was up 6-3 after four innings and then Montague scored three in the bottom of the fifth to tie up the score, 6-6. Hart added two runs in the top of the sixth to secure the win as Montague was able to add one run in the bottom of the seventh to arrive at the final score of 8-7.
Montague outhit the Pirates, 12-5. Hart had two errors and the Wildcats had four.