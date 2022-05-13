BRETHREN — The Hart softball team traveled to Brethren on Thursday and made short order of a couple games by winning both via the mercy-rule, 27-2 and 28-5.
Game one lasted only three innings and Gabby Schmieding picked up her first varsity pitching win, striking out six while allowing two hits.
The Pirates offense was led by Morgan Marvin with three hits and three RBIs. Makayla Rockwell and Finley Kistler had two hits and four RBIs each and Skylar Smith and Kelsey Copenhaver added two hits each. Knocking out one hit apiece were Schmieding, Mariana VanAgtmael and Ella Smith.
Hart continued their offensive explosion in game two and picked up the mercy win in four innings. Copenhaver pitched the four innings to pick up her first career pitching win, stricking out six and allowing two hits.
Smith and Abby Hicks hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning. The home run was just one of four hits and seven RBIs that Smith rapped out. Schmieding had three hits and Rockwell had three hits and three RBIs. Morgan Marvin and Copenhaver added two hits apiece and Mariana Vanagtmael had a pair of hits and five RBIs.
The win brings Hart's overall record to 13-8.