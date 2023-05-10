HESPERIA — The Hart high school softball team won both games of a doubleheader against Hesperia, 13-11 and 17-6 Tuesday night.
Gabby Quijas started the first game and got the win, pitching all five innings and giving up 11 hits and four earned runs while striking out six.
Hart's defense really struggled in this game, committing a whopping 10 errors. However, its offense put up 13 runs on 10 hits, including three from Makenna Carrier, who had two doubles and three RBI.
The second game went much more smoothly for Hart. Kelsey Copenhaver pitched four innings and struck out nine while only allowing one hit. The defense only committed two errors this time around.
Carrier went 3-for-4 in this game with three singles. Julia Bishop added two hits of her own.
Hart travels to Marion for a doubleheader on Thursday. The first game begins at 4:15 p.m.