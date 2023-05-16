SCOTTVILLE — The Hart softball team won both games of a doubleheader against Mason County Central on Tuesday, 18-11 and 14-13.
The first game had a wild box score. Central scored 11 runs on just three hits. It was helped by seven Hart errors.
Hart’s Nora Chickering had three hits and three RBIs on the day. Kelsey Copenhaver started on the mound and pitched six innings and struck out 10.
Hart struggled defensively again in the second game with six more errors. That did not hinder Hart’s offense as it put up 14 runs on nine hits.
Abby Hicks had three hit and three RBIs. Gabby Quijas was the starting pitcher in game two and pitched five innings, striking out two.
Hart’s next game is Monday, May 22 at home against Benzie Central. The game starts at 4 p.m.