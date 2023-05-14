NORTH MUSKEGON — The Hart softball team was swept in a doubleheader on Friday by North Muskegon, 12-1 and 6-4.
It fell behind 5-1 early in the first game and had chances to get back in the game, but it just couldn’t muster up a hit with runners in scoring position.
North Muskegon scored seven runs in the fifth inning to put the game away. Junior Gabby Quijas had two hits for Hart in the loss.
Kelsey Copenhaver started on the mound and struck out six batters and walked seven.
The second game was much closer, but it was the same result. This time, it was team defense that doomed the Pirates.
They had six errors on the day, which did not help Quijas, who started on the mound and gave up eight hits and struck two. She only walked one batter.
Freshman Makenna Carrier led Hart with two hits in the second game.