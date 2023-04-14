Hart softball played Ludington on Thursday at Oriole Field, outscoring the Orioles 18-12 in game one and finishing the nightcap with a 7-7 tie due to darkness.
Hart jumped out to an early lead with nine runs in the third inning, but Ludington scored three runs in the fifth to stay out of a mercy-rule situation and continued to play seven innings of ball, ending the game with a Hart win, 18-12.
"We played well enough to win, but look to improve on the defensive end," said Hart coach Dean Devries. "Abby Hicks and Ambrielle Duncan had great games fielding the ball…"
Hart's Kelsey Copenhaver, Julia Bishop, Makenna Carrier and Nora Chickering each had two hits at the plate. Gabby Schmieding, Makayla Rockwell, Ambrielle Duncan and Maryn klotz all had a hit as well and Abby Hicks had a grandslam, inside the park homerun as part of a huge third inning.
Schmieding was in the circle and got the win, striking out three and giving up eight hits.
"The second game of the doubleheader was a battle," Devries said. "(We) scored six in the third inning before surrendering the tying runs in the fourth and fifth innings."
Hart struggled defensively, committing four errors. "Makenna Carrier made a nice catch on a line drive in the infield and we successfully completed a pickle situation and got a girl out at third with Duncan throwing to Schmieding," commented Devries. "Bond also had a very nice catch…in the outfield."
The Pirates had four hits in the second game, led by Copenhaver's triple. Schmieding, Duncan and Chickering had the other hits.
Copenhaver gave up only three hits and struck out five in five innings of play and ended the game without a decision.
Hart hosts Holton Tuesday in a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.