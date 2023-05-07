SCOTTVILLE — The Hart softball team scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to come from behind to defeat Mason County Central, 13-12, and win the Larson’s Ace Hardware Tournament held in Scottville.
The tournament was hosted as a round-robin tournament, and the Pirates defeated both the Spartans and Ludington. Central opened the tournament with a victory against Ludington.
Mason County Central 17, Ludington 11
The Orioles and Spartans had a seesaw affair in game one of the tournament, but Central scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to give some buffer in the game.
Sam Hanson pitched the first 1 1/3 innings for Ludington, walking five, allowing one hit and striking out one. Jody Meisenheimer pitched in relief, the final 2 2/3 innings, striking out two, walking three and scattering five hits.
Ludington’s leading hitter was Mya Bryant as she went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Ayiana Rangel was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Keeley Curtis went 2-for-3 performance and three RBIs, and Taesyah Hendricks hit a double and had an RBI.
For the Spartans, Gracie Weinert started in the circle, pitching two innings, allowing five hits, one strike out, walking none, and allowing five hits, only one of which was earned. Aubrey Chye came in to relieve, gave up six hits, six runs, struck out two and walked two.
Central’s Emily Adams, Weinert and Geralyn Soberalski all had two hits each and four RBIs. Chye had a hit and three RBIs and Riley Mast had an RBI.
“Gerilyn did an amazing job at the plate,” said MCC coach John Blake. “She is finally coming in to her own.”
Hart 18, Ludington 0
Hart’s Gabby Quijas got the win from the pitching circle, giving up just two hits in the three inning mercy-shortened game.
Offensively, Nora Chickering had three base hits. Abby Hicks, Makenna Carrier, Ambrielle Duncan, Kelsey Copenhaver, Gabby Schmieding and Makayla Rockwell all had hits for the Pirates.
“The defensive highlight of the game was Chickering’s relay from left field to Hicks to cut down a runner at the plate in the first inning (where) Ambrielle Duncan waiting to make the tag,” said Hart coach Dean Devries.
For Ludington (4-12, 2-6 WMC Lakes), Sam Hanson pitched the three innings, allowing seven hits, giving up six walks and striking out one. Ayiana Rangel and Jody Meisenheimer each had a hit, with Rangel belting a double.
“We struggled today,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “We made too many costly mistakes and gave up too many extra outs. That being said, I also have to give credit to the teams we faced for continuing to put pressure on us.”
Hart 13, Mason County Central 12 (5 inn.)
After scoring five runs in the top of the fifth to take a 12-5 lead, the Spartans were unable to contain the Pirates.
Hart rallied, scoring eight runs including taking the lead in what was the final inning. Because of a 100-minute time limit on games in the tournament, the extra scoring in the fifth turned that inning into the final inning as time expired and Hart secured the victory and the championship.
Both teams struggled on defense at times in the game. Between the two teams there were 13 errors.
“We had a monumental collapse in one inning, and we ran out of time,” said Blake. “The defense gave up too many errors. We survived (the errors) in the first game of the day, but we didn’t in the second game.”
Hart’s Copenhaver started the pitching work and threw four innings, allowing five hits, walked seven and seven earned runs. Quijas relieved and pitched one inning to get the win.
Copenhaver, a sophomore, led the Pirates offensively with three hits, including a double and a triple. Hicks had three hits as well. Additionally, Schmieding, Bishop, Quijas, Rockwell and Chickering all had hits as well.
For Central, Chye pitched the championship game, going three innings, walking two, allowing five hits and giving up four earned runs. Weinert relieved for the last 1 2/3 innings, walking one, allowing eight hits and two earned runs of the eight scored.
Leading the Spartans in hitting was Mast as she was 3-for-3, scored three and had two RBIs. Soberalski was 1-for-2 and had two RBIs. Adams had her first ever triple and had two RBIs. Ellie Bendele scored twice.
Hart hosts North Muskegon on Monday in a WMC Rivers game. On Wednesday, Mason County Central hosts to Ravenna, ranked as an honorable mention in Division 3 by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association. Ludington will travel to Fremont for a WMC Lakes game on Tuesday.