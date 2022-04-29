MANISTEE – The Hart softball team bats were hot on Friday as they had 38 hits combined in two three inning mercy-shortened games at Manistee Catholic Central.
In game one, the Pirates had 19 hits as Gabby Quijas got the win, striking out four and giving up just one hit.
Kloe Klotz, Gabby Schmieding and Skylar Smith each belted out three hits and every Hart batter had at least one hit.
In game two, Hart scored 12 runs in the first inning to jump out to an early lead. Finley Kistler got the win, striking out six in the two innings pitched. Gabby Schmieding threw an inning of relief, striking out two.
Leading the offense were Skylar Smith and Gabby Quijas with four hits apiece. Morgan Marvin, Kloe Klotz, Abby Hicks and Audry Swihart each had two hits.