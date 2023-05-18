PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — High school golf teams from the WMC Rivers division played in the WMC Jamboree on Wednesday at Lakeside Links golf course, with North Muskegon walking away with the title with a score of 182.
Hart took third place with a score of 211, Mason County Central placed fourth with 215, Shelby placed fifth with 217 and Hesperia took seventh place with a score of 229.
For Hart, sophomore Ty Thomas shot a 44 on the day, tying him for fourth place overall. Freshman Ayden Dodge placed 16th with a 54, senior Diego Escamilla placed 20th with a score of 56 and junior Jack Thompson shot a 65, which put him in 31st place.
For Mason County Central, junior Dakota Sterley had its lowest score with a 46, which tied him for eighth place. Junior Ryan Budzynski tied for 12th place with a 50 and sophomore Bryce Thurow placed 27th by shooting a 59.
“Dakota Sterley, this is his first year, and it was his third straight jamboree in the 40s,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “He’s starting to show some consistency, which is nice. I know some of the other guys were disappointed with what they shot on the home course. With one jamboree left, we’re maintaining the third place shot.”
Junior Joey Lund and sophomore Eva Hradel placed 32nd and 33rd by shooting a 66 and 67, respectively.
For Shelby, senior Carson Claeys was its lowest scorer with a 50, which tied him for 12th. Senior Bishop Lee shot a 55 to put him in 18th place and senior Mason Garcia shot a 57, which put him in 23rd place.
For Hesperia, freshman Alex Scott had its lowest score with a 46 on the day, which tied him for eighth place. Freshman Evan Fuentes tied for 20th by shooting a 56 and freshmen Taylor Ackerberg and Eli Edens placed 29th and 30th by shooting a 63 and 64, respectively.