SCOTTVILLE — The Hart boys and girls track teams opened the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division 2023 season convincingly, defeating both Mason County Central and Shelby in a meet at Spartan Community Field in Scottville on Tuesday.
For the girls, Hart beat Central, 106-31, and Shelby, 119-12. The Spartans beat Shelby, 80-39. Hart’s boys defeated Central, 96-41, and Shelby, 118-10. Central’s boys beat the Tigers, 95-40.
“It was a great day with beautiful weather for track,” said Spartan coach Patrick Nelson. “Maybe best day of the spring.”
Hart senior Revin Gale won the 100- and 200-meter and ran a leg in two first place relay teams. Gale set a personal record in the 100 with a time of 11.73 seconds.
Hart senior Wyatt Dean won the 1,600 in 4:48.96 and ran on the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
Senior Guillermo Ortega ran a PR for Hart in the 400 with a time of 53.51 and senior Clayton Ackley also set a PR in the 800, running a 2:06.39. Ortega also ran a leg in the winning 1,600 relay.
Hart’s Caleb Westerbeek ran a PR of 43.62 in the 300 hurdles to claim first and sophomore Ethan Schaner set a PR with a time of 12:12.85 in the 3,200 to take first.
Hart’s Kellen Kimes dominated the shot put and discus events, winning both with throws of 53 feet four and a quarter inches and in the discus, 163-7.
Mason County Central had four first place finishes as Quentin Lange won the high jump with a leap of 6-2 and the long jump, soaring 20-5.5, for a personal best. Zane McCabe won the pole vault with a PR of 10 feet and Max Nichols ran a PR in the 110 hurdles with a 16.63.
“I was really happy with our long jumpers today,” said Nelson. “Basically, this was our first day getting full runs in for long jump. Quentin went out and jumped over 20’ and Kaiden Cole jumped 18’.”
“Sophomore Kenton Spyker set a PR in the 400, running a 54.3, good for a second place,” said Nelson.
“I was happy with everybody,” Nelson added. “Some guys stepped up and ran some events they haven’t before.”
Hart’s girls team was as impressive as the boys team, winning 13 events. Jessica Jazwinski won the 200 and 400 and ran a leg of the 400 relay that placed first.
Addison Hovey flew to first in four events, the 100 (13.20), high jump (5-0) and ran in the 400 and 800 relay team that won.
Hart’s Lexie Beth Nienhuis won two events, the pole vault with a jump of 7-6 and the 1600 in 6:11.43. Aspen Boutell was also a triple winner, in the long jump (15-0.5), 800 and 1,600 relay teams.
Hart junior Alyson Enns set a PR in the 300, running 2:24.04 for first and ran a leg of the 800 and 3,200 relay teams, taking first in both.
Jasmyne Villanueva set a PR in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.46 for Hart.
Shelby’s lone first place finish was in the 3200, when senior Emma Soelberg set a PR with a time of 14:03.04.
Mason County Central’s Reaghan Brooks and Mallory Miller went 1-2 in both the shot put and discus for the Spartans. Brooks threw the shot 25-8.5 for a PR first and Miller threw 25-4.25. Brooks threw for 72-5 and Miller for 70-5 in the discus.
Central freshman Jaycee Myer set a PR in the 300 hurdles with a 54.05 for first.
“I knew we wouldn’t be able to come close to Hart, but I am pleased we beat Shelby,” said Central coach Maria Holbrook. “All the girls who ran multiple events scored in the double dual. I am pleased with how well our girls performed at the first meet of the season and am excited to see how the season progresses.”
The Spartans run next on Friday in the Newaygo Invite and Hart runs on Saturday in the Warrior Invitational at Chip Hills in Remus.