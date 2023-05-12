HOLTON — The Hart high school boys and girls track teams each won the West Michigan Conference Rivers meet on Friday, with the boys winning with 175 points and the girls winning with a whopping 240 points.
For the boys, sophomore Eman Hertzler finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.57. Freshman Chase Lorenz finished sixth in the 200 with a time of 25.07.
Senior Guillermo Ortega finished third in the 400 with a time of 52.85, and finished second in the 800 with a time of 2:07. His teammate, senior Wyatt Dean, won the 800 by running a 2:01.
In fact, four of the top five runners in the 800 were from Hart. Senior Caleb Bitely and sophomore Kaden Bond finished finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Senior brothers Clayton and Seth Ackley finished top two in the 1,600 and the 3,200. Hart won the 400 relay, the 1,600 relay, and the 3,200 relay.
The girls were very impressive as well. Sophomore Lily Hopkins finished top five in every race she ran. Junior Laura Bitely finished second in the 400 with a time of 1:04.
Hart took the top three spots in the 800, led by sophomores Jessica Jazwinski and Lexie Beth Nienhuis, and senior Abigail Pretty, in that order. Jazwinski also won the 1,600. Junior Alyson Enns won the 3,200 with a time of 11:09.
The Hart girls dominated in the hurdles as well, as junior Jasmyne Villanueva won every hurdles event. Jazwinski and sophomore Addison Hovey won every relay event.
Mason County Central also competed in this meet, with both the boys and the girls team finishing fourth with 89 and 32 points, respectively.
The boys did most of their damage in the hurdles. Senior Max Nichols won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.51. He was also part of the team that won the 800 relay.
“Our field events carried us again,” Central boys coach Patrick Nelson said. “It was perfect weather for today’s meet. It was also our first time running at Holton’s track.”
For the girls, Freshman Adison Thorne finished fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 14:13. Central finished second in the 800 relay, led by junior Ava Brooks.
“We had many PRs today and seem to be improving every meet,” Central girls Maria Holbrook said. “We are looking forward to the regional meet next Saturday.”