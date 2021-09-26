ONEKAMA — Hart volleyball took part in the Onekama Invitational on Saturday and ended the day with a 1-1-3 record.

The Pirates beat Grand Traverse Academy 25-16, 25-18; tied Buckley, 23-25, 25-17, tied Onekama, 21-25, 25-21, and tied Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 14-25, 25-19.

In a second match against St. Mary, this time in the semifinals, Hart lost, 18-25, 26-28.

The Pirates are now 6-10-3 overall and 0-4 in the West Michigan Conference.

Hart has a conference meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Ravenna.

Hart's individual stats:

Audry Swihart: 1 dig.

Kloe Klotz: 5 aces; 16 kills; 43 digs.

Mya Chickering: 8 aces; 11 kills; 2 blocks; 10 digs.

Finley Kistler: 13 aces; 57 assists; 8 kills; 18 digs.

Mariana VanAgtmael: 4 aces; 35 digs.

Addi Hovey: 13 aces; 21 kills; 7 blocks; 3 digs.

Abby Hicks: 1 ace; 7 kills; 3 digs.

Jayd Hovey: 1 kill.

Audrey Aerts: 10 aces; 14 kills; 35 digs.

Morland Gamble: 6 aces; 1 assist; 16 digs.