ONEKAMA — Hart volleyball took part in the Onekama Invitational on Saturday and ended the day with a 1-1-3 record.
The Pirates beat Grand Traverse Academy 25-16, 25-18; tied Buckley, 23-25, 25-17, tied Onekama, 21-25, 25-21, and tied Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 14-25, 25-19.
In a second match against St. Mary, this time in the semifinals, Hart lost, 18-25, 26-28.
The Pirates are now 6-10-3 overall and 0-4 in the West Michigan Conference.
Hart has a conference meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Ravenna.
Hart's individual stats:
Audry Swihart: 1 dig.
Kloe Klotz: 5 aces; 16 kills; 43 digs.
Mya Chickering: 8 aces; 11 kills; 2 blocks; 10 digs.
Finley Kistler: 13 aces; 57 assists; 8 kills; 18 digs.
Mariana VanAgtmael: 4 aces; 35 digs.
Addi Hovey: 13 aces; 21 kills; 7 blocks; 3 digs.
Abby Hicks: 1 ace; 7 kills; 3 digs.
Jayd Hovey: 1 kill.
Audrey Aerts: 10 aces; 14 kills; 35 digs.
Morland Gamble: 6 aces; 1 assist; 16 digs.