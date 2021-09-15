MONTAGUE — The Hart volleyball team lost the first two games to Montague as the result of a slow start, but game three was a hard fought battle between the two teams.

Ultimately, Hart succumbed to Montague, 17-25, 18-25, 22-25.

The Pirates are now 4-8 overall and 0-3 in the conference. They play at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, hosting North Muskegon.

Hart's individual stats:

Kloe Klotz: 1 ace; 6 kills; 8 digs.

Mya Chickering: 2 kills; 1 dig.

Finley Kistler: 2 aces; 13 assists; 2 kills; 1 block.

Mariana VanAgtmael: 11 digs.

Addi Hovery: 3 kills; 1 dig; 1 block.

Audrey Aerts: 5 kills; 11 digs; 3 blocks.

Morland Gamble: 7-7 serving, 1 ace; 1 assist, 4 digs.

MaKayla Rockwell: 8-8 serving; 2 digs.