BIG RAPIDS — The Hart volleyball team traveled to Big Rapids Crossroads for the Cougar Invitational on Saturday and went 2-1-1 on the day, dropping the championship match to McBain Northern Michigan Christian.

Splitting the first match of the day with McBain NMC, 18-25, 25-21, the Pirates then won two matches in a row. The first was against Evart, 25-19, 25-22, and then Big Rapids Crossroads, 25-16, 25-10, to put the Pirates in first place coming out of the pool.

Hart succumbed to NMC in the championship game, 19-25, 18-25. The Pirates are 11-15-4 overall and 0-6 in the West Michigan Conference.

"It was an all around team effort today," said Hart coach Amanda VanSickle.

Hart's individual statistics:

Kloe Klotz: 10 aces; 10 kills; 21 digs.

Mya Chickering: 7 aces; 20 kills; 4 blocks; 2 digs.

Finley Kistler: 6 aces; 41 assists; 2 kills; 7 digs.

Addi Hovey: 3 aces; 15 kills; 2 blocks; 2 digs.

Abby Hicks: 1 assist; 2 kills; 2 digs.

Audrey Aerts: 18-18 serving, 5 aces; 5 kills; 1 block; 11 digs.

Morland Gamble: 3 aces; 14 digs.

MaKayla Rockwell: 32-33 serving, 2 aces; 19 digs.