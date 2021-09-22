HART — While the Hart Pirates volleyball team came alive in the third game against North Muskegon, they had already dropped two games, so the two point loss in the third was particularly tough, 16-25, 19-25, 23-25.

"They never gave up and that was great to witness," said Hart coach Amanda VanSickle. Hart is now 4-9 overall and 0-4 in the West Michigan Conference.

Hart (4-9, 0-4 West Michigan Conference) plays at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, when it hosts White Cloud on Parent's Night.

Hart individual stats:

Finley Kistler: 5 aces; 8 assists; 1 kill; 7 digs.

Mya Chickering: 2 aces; 5 kills; 1 block; 2 digs.

Kloe Klotz: 10-10 serving; 1 kill; 9 digs.

Addi Hovey: 3 kills; 3 blocks.

Audrey Aerts: 1 ace; 1 kill; 9 digs.

Mariana VanAgtmael: 1 ace; 9 digs.

Morland Gamble: 1 kill; 2 digs.

Abby Hicks: 2 blocks; 1 dig.