HART — The Hart volleyball team fell at home to the Oakridge Eagles in straight games on Tuesday, 17-25, 17-25, 23-25, in West Michigan Conference play.

Overall, the Pirates are now 4-7 and 0-2 in the WMC.

"Despite the loss, (we) experienced a lot of positives on the court tonight. They are making progress and that is the goal," said Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle.

Hart returns to play at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in Montague.

Hart's individual Stats:

Kloe Klotz: 13 digs; 3 kills; 1 block.

Mya Chickering: 12-12 serving, 2 aces; 3 kills; 4 blocks; 8 digs.

Finley Kistler: 8-8 serving; 5 assists; 3 kills; 11 digs.

Mariana VanAgtmael: 3 aces; 1 kill; 7 digs.

Addi Hovey: 3 blocks; 1 dig.

Audrey Aerts: 1 kill; 1 block; 3 digs.

Morland Gamble: 6-6 serving; 2 assists; 5 digs.