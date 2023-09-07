MANTON — The Hart volleyball team lost, 3-1, to Manton on Thursday in Manton.
The Pirates lost the first two sets, 15-25 and 14-25, before winning the third set, 26-24. They lost the fourth set, 22-25, to seal the loss.
The Pirates are now 6-2 on the season. They'll take on North Muskegon in their conference opener on Tuesday.
Hart stats:
Abby Hicks: 25 digs, 5 kills, 1 block, 1 assist
Kelsey Copenhaver: 16 digs, 11 kills, 3 blocks, 5 assists
Alayna Schiller: 4 digs
Breslyn Porter: 10 digs
Brynn Russell: 3 blocks, 1 kill, 1 assist, 2 digs
Gabby Schmieding: 16 digs, 5 kills, 1 assist, 1 block
Grace Gamble: 4 digs, 3 kills, 2 assists, 1 ace
Maryn Klotz: 13 digs, 10 assists, 1 ace
Rayah Helenhouse: 1 dig
Reese Smith: 7 kills, 11 digs