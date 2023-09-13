NORTH MUSKEGON — The Hart volleyball team lost in straight sets, 23-25, 15-25, and 16-25, to North Muskegon in a Western Michigan Conference Rivers game on Tuesday,
After starting out hot in the first set, North Muskegon rallied to take it. Hart couldn't get anything going in the final two sets.
The Pirates fall to 6-3 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. They will travel to Onekama on Saturday to take part in the Onekama Varsity Volleyball Invitational.
Individual stats for Hart:
Abby Hicks: 2 aces, 2 assists, 5 kills, 14 digs
Alayna Schiller: 18 digs
Annie Bitely: 2 aces, 1 dig
Breslyn Porter: 2 digs
Brynn Russell: 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block
Gabby Schmieding: 1 kill, 3 digs
Grace Gamble: 1 ace, 100% service (6-6), 1 kill, 4 digs
Kelsey Copenhaver: 91% service (10-11), 6 assists, 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 block
Maryn Klotz: 4 assists, 5 digs
Reese Smith: 5 kills, 5 digs