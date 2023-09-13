NORTH MUSKEGON — The Hart volleyball team lost in straight sets, 23-25, 15-25, and 16-25, to North Muskegon in a Western Michigan Conference Rivers game on Tuesday,

After starting out hot in the first set, North Muskegon rallied to take it. Hart couldn't get anything going in the final two sets.

The Pirates fall to 6-3 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. They will travel to Onekama on Saturday to take part in the Onekama Varsity Volleyball Invitational.

Individual stats for Hart:

Abby Hicks: 2 aces, 2 assists, 5 kills, 14 digs

Alayna Schiller: 18 digs

Annie Bitely: 2 aces, 1 dig

Breslyn Porter: 2 digs

Brynn Russell: 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

Gabby Schmieding: 1 kill, 3 digs

Grace Gamble: 1 ace, 100% service (6-6), 1 kill, 4 digs

Kelsey Copenhaver: 91% service (10-11), 6 assists, 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 block

Maryn Klotz: 4 assists, 5 digs

Reese Smith: 5 kills, 5 digs

