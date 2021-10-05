HART — The Hart volleyball team dropped the cross-county match to Shelby Tuesday, 14-25, 17-25, 15-25.

The Pirates are now 9-13-3 overall and 0-5 in the West Michigan Conference.

“(We battled) but came up short tonight,” said Hart coach Amanda VanSickle.

The Pirates are back on the court at 6 p.m., Wednesday, in Ravenna.

Hart’s individual statistics:

Addi Hovey: 8 kills.

Finley Kistler: 1 ace; 7 assists; 6 digs.

Mya Chickering: 1 ace; 4 kills.

Kloe Klotz: 8-8 serving; 11 digs.

Marianna VanAgtmael: 9 digs.

Audrey Aerts: 5 digs.

Morland Gamble: 6-6 serving; 5 digs.

MaKayla Rockwell: 2-2 serving.