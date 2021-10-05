HART — The Hart volleyball team dropped the cross-county match to Shelby Tuesday, 14-25, 17-25, 15-25.
The Pirates are now 9-13-3 overall and 0-5 in the West Michigan Conference.
“(We battled) but came up short tonight,” said Hart coach Amanda VanSickle.
The Pirates are back on the court at 6 p.m., Wednesday, in Ravenna.
Hart’s individual statistics:
Addi Hovey: 8 kills.
Finley Kistler: 1 ace; 7 assists; 6 digs.
Mya Chickering: 1 ace; 4 kills.
Kloe Klotz: 8-8 serving; 11 digs.
Marianna VanAgtmael: 9 digs.
Audrey Aerts: 5 digs.
Morland Gamble: 6-6 serving; 5 digs.
MaKayla Rockwell: 2-2 serving.