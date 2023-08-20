HUDSONVILLE — The Hart volleyball team finished in third place out of 20 teams at the Officials for Kids tournament on Saturday in Hudsonville.
The Pirates went undefeated in pool play, defeating Martin, 25-16, 25-20; Kentwood Grand River Prep, 25-21, 25-7; and Holland Black River, 25-21, 25-14. They would be placed in the Gold Bracket heading into the quarterfinals against Wyoming Potters House.
After losing the first set, 23-25, Hart won the next two sets, 25-10 and 15-12, to advance to the semifinals against Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy.
After the Pirates won the first set, 25-23, WMAA would take the next two sets to eliminate them and give them a third place finish.
Hart has started 4-1 on the year and will face Carson City on Monday, Aug. 28.
Hart individual statistics:
Abby Hicks: 9 aces, 1 assist, 17 kills, 3 blocks, and 30 digs
Alayna Schiller: 39 digs
Annie Bitely: 10 aces
Breslyn Porter: 8 digs
Brynn Russell: 1 assist, 5 kills, 2 blocks, and 1 dig
Gabby Schmieding: 11 aces, 10 kills, and 9 digs
Grace Gamble: 4 aces, 9 kills, and 7 digs
Kelsey Copenhaver: 9 aces, 35 assists, 33 kills, 6 blocks, and 13 digs
Maryn Klotz: 32 assists and 9 digs
Rayah Helenhouse: 1 ace, 7 kills, 1 block, and 3 digs
Reese Smith: 7 aces, 2 assists, 10 kills, and 17 digs